Politics

ANC distances itself from cash-in-transit heist accused

04 September 2018 - 09:17 By Timeslive
Errol Velile Present was fired by the ANC on July 18, 2018 for his alleged involvement in a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto, Johannesburg. File photo.
Errol Velile Present was fired by the ANC on July 18, 2018 for his alleged involvement in a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto, Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Facebook/Errol Velile Present

The African National Congress has taken the unusual step of castigating a former employee in public.

Velile Errol Present was arrested in July‚ together with three co-accused‚ all of whom are applying for bail ahead of their trial on charges of armed robbery and possession of hijacked motor vehicles. On Friday‚ he told the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court he lived on an estate in Grobler Park‚ Roodepoort‚ and was paying R9‚500 for rent.

Present was the Dobsonville ANC branch secretary in Soweto and a national ANC organiser until the party removed him from his position at Luthuli House after he was arrested. He said reports that he was volunteering in the ANC‚ were a “joke” .

“I’d say that it’s a joke that I would volunteer for 14 years.”

In a statement this week‚ the party’s national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the ANC wished to reiterate that “Velile Present is no longer in the employ of the organisation as he was summarily dismissed‚ following alleged criminality.”

Heist accused Velile Present coy about his income

A former ANC employee implicated in a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto rents a property for R9‚500 a month but wouldn’t provide the court with details ...
News
3 days ago

Ex-ANC man and his co-accused swiped R220‚000 in Soweto ATM heist‚ court hears

The men who allegedly robbed a cash-in-transit van in July made took off with R220‚000 that was to be loaded into an ATM in Dobsonville‚ Soweto.
Politics
3 days ago

“We further need to categorically state that it is immaterial whether he was a volunteer or employed permanently. Present is alleged to have committed serious crimes during the very employ he refers to in his affidavit‚ culminating in his immediate dismissal.

“Should he be aggrieved on the processes followed‚ Present is welcome to approach any institution that will afford him satisfactory recourse.

“The African National Congress once again rejects Present’s warped imagination that he is still employed by the organisation.”

The four accused have denied wrongdoing. The bail application will continue on September 11.

Most read

  1. ANC distances itself from cash-in-transit heist accused Politics
  2. De Lille ally Herron sets sights on Cape Town mayoral office Politics
  3. ‘No child of a black person must call a white person baas’: Ace Magashule Politics
  4. Mechanism to address trade deficit between Africa and China needed: Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Mazibuye African Congress backs ousted Supra Mahumapelo Politics

Latest Videos

'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
X