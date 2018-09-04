Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane will write to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete requesting an urgent debate on how to get the country's economy "up and running again" after Statistics South Africa announced that the country was in recession‚ for the second time in two years.

The economy has battled to fully recover and stabilise after former president Jacob Zuma's disastrous tinkering with the National Treasury at the end of 2015‚ as part of the state capture project.

StatsSA announced on Tuesday that the economy was officially in recession‚ with GDP growth down by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2018‚ following the massive 2.6% contraction in the first quarter.

The economy is set to be a critical issue in the 2019 national election - and the announcement of a recession less than a year before the polls does not bode well for the governing ANC‚ already taking a hammering due to the revelations about its leaders before commissions of inquiry on state capture and on the SA Revenue Service.