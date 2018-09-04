Politics

De Lille ally Herron sets sights on Cape Town mayoral office

04 September 2018 - 09:15 By Dave Chambers
Brett Herron. File photo.
Image: DA

Brett Herron‚ an ally of outgoing Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille‚ wants to succeed her.

Herron‚ 52‚ the City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport and urban development‚ said on Tuesday night he had submitted his application for the job to the DA.

The DA closed nominations for the new mayor at midnight on Tuesday and hopes to announce the successful candidate by the end of September.

A month ago‚ De Lille said she would step down on October 31 after an agreement with DA leader Mmusi Maimane that ended much of the long-running conflict between the mayor and the party.

Herron‚ an attorney‚ was a member of De Lille’s Independent Democrats and became a city councillor in 2009. The ID merged with the DA in 2010‚ and Herron took over the transport portfolio in 2011.

“I have a proven track record of delivery and hard-won experience combined with legal expertise and an unwavering ethical backbone to ensure we do not deviate from our mandate and moral obligations to our citizens‚” he said.

“I can think of no better way of serving this great city and its people than as its mayor.”

