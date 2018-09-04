Denel should compensate the families of the employees who were killed in an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions factory on the outskirts of Cape Town on Monday afternoon‚ the EFF said on Tuesday.

The incident claimed the lives of eight people and left several injured. The explosion destroyed the entire building.

“The EFF hopes that the company will not waste time in compensating the families of those who lost their lives‚ including helping with burial costs. We hope that it will also provide the necessary medical help to all the injured‚ including counselling services for post-traumatic stress for the survivors‚” the party’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement.

Ndlozi described the incident as tragic.

“This is a tragic loss of life in fire and explosion which will leave an everlasting scar in the souls of their loved ones.”