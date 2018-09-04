Parliamentarians will hear over three days how the controversial Gupta family became naturalised South African citizens – and Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will be one of those doing the explaining.

In a statement issued on Tuesday‚ chair of the home affairs portfolio committee Hlomani Chauke confirmed that an investigation into the naturalisation process would take place from September 12 to 14.

“The committee has concluded the initial phase of the inquiry (collection of all relevant information) and has identified gaps which need to be clarified by certain people to assist the committee to arrive at a conclusion. The investigation will be held from Wednesday to Friday next week‚” the statement read.

Those required to testify include:

The MEC for the North West Department of Education and Sports Development‚ Sello Lehari;

The Head of Department of the North West Department of Education and Sports Development‚ Stephinah Semaswe;

Former home affairs director-general Mkhuseli Apleni;

Former home affairs employee Gideon Christians; and

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

“The committee considers it a must for the identified individuals to attend the hearings and will request the speaker to summon those that are not prepared to appear.

“This matter has been in the public domain without resolution for too long. The committee is thus intending to bring this matter to finality‚” said Chauke.