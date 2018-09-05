Former Cope MP Nqaba Bhanga is the DA’s candidate for premier of the Eastern Cape for the 2019 elections‚ party leader Mmusi Maimane announced on Wednesday.

Bhanga‚ 41‚ who was born in KwaZakhele‚ Port Elizabeth‚ has for the past year represented the DA as provincial leader in the Eastern Cape.

In July‚ he told the Weekend Post that rural issues would be a key focus of his campaign to win over voters‚ stating: “The agricultural capacity of the province must be utilised through mentorship and how we infuse science in it. The rural land can use its advantage to grow their own food and to also go commercial.”

Maimane said the province would be a hotbed of activity in the upcoming elections.

“As we have seen in recent elections‚ and particularly in the 2016 local government elections‚ what happens in the Eastern Cape is of major significance in the country as a whole. The ramifications of what happened in Nelson Mandela Bay – where the ANC was unseated by a DA-led coalition in 2016 – continue to reverberate throughout our country‚ and the recent attempt by the ANC/EFF alliance to steal back the city is testament to the high stakes involved here‚” said Maimane.

“Spearheading the DA’s battle for this crucial province‚ Nqaba will carry on his shoulders the responsibility of building on this recent growth and offering the people of this province a realistic alternative to the ANC government.