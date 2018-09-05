'Moral cretins and political idiots' - Cosatu blasts EFF for 'race baiting' during land hearings
The conduct of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ representatives in parliament is infantile and racist‚ says trade union federation Cosatu.
The federation is hot under the collar after its parliamentary coordinator‚ Matthew Parks‚ was criticised by EFF MPs during Tuesday’s public hearings on land expropriation in parliament.
“Some inconsequential EFF MP and her leader Floyd Shivambu accused our parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks of siding with white monopoly capital and serving white interests because he is also white‚” Cosatu said in a statement.
“These moral cretins and political idiots said this after Cde Matthew Parks communicated Cosatu’s position of supporting expropriation of land without compensation but opposing the changing of Section 25 of the Constitution.
“This federation is not shocked by these outrageous attacks directed at Cde Mathew Parks by these organised noisemakers and professional race hustlers. They are nothing but angry‚ self-pitying delusionists with the moral compass of an opportunistic infection. These creatures of bombastic nonsense thrive on any applause or social media likes that they can get through flippant name calling.” Cosatu also lashed out at the ANC benches‚ saying MPs chose to keep silent “during the EFF’s temper tantrums”.
“It is to the ANC MPs’ shame that it was left to opposition MPs from the Freedom Front Plus and the ACDP to defend the principles of a non-racial parliament open to all South Africans.”
Cosatu said its officials planned to take the matter further with the Chief Whip and Speaker. The union federation stressed that it was a non-racial organisation that has a proud history of fighting apartheid and rejecting racism in all its forms.
“We believe that all workers‚ regardless of race‚ should organise and unite and we are proud of the immense contribution that many white‚ coloured and Indian compatriots have made in not only fighting apartheid but in building this country. We will fight race hustlers like the EFF and their race baiting tendencies‚ the same way we fight arrogant and entitled white supremacists.
“Non-racialism is the life blood of the democratic South Africa and thousands of our heroes and heroines were imprisoned‚ tortured and died for this principle.”
Explaining its position on the proposed change to the constitution‚ Cosatu said Section 25 already empowered the state sufficiently to advance land reform and restitution and redistribution.
“The federation has made it clear that in our quest to expropriate land from white people‚ we need not be short-sighted and throw the baby with the bathwater.
“Section 25 of the Constitution is important because it protects the poor from a possible abuse by a future government. If this clause is removed without any thoughtful process‚ there is a real possibility that a future government can use the same clause against the workers and the poor.”