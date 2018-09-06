Politics

EFF takes aim at Joburg restaurant associated with racist Adam Catzavelos

06 September 2018 - 18:18 By Ernest Mabuza
EFF Johannesburg Ward 60 chairman Cassius Mabunda told the manager of Smokehouse and Grill restaurant‚ Steven Ford‚ that the party wanted an apology to all black workers who were being continually mistreated by white people.
EFF Johannesburg Ward 60 chairman Cassius Mabunda told the manager of Smokehouse and Grill restaurant‚ Steven Ford‚ that the party wanted an apology to all black workers who were being continually mistreated by white people.
Image: Via Twitter/@MbuyiseniNdlozi

About 30 members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) demonstrated inside the Smokehouse and Grill restaurant in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday - demanding that the restaurant apologise for the racist behaviour of one of its former directors‚ Adam Catzavelos.

EFF Johannesburg Ward 60 chairman Cassius Mabunda told the manager of the restaurant‚ Steven Ford‚ that the party wanted an apology to all black workers who were being continually mistreated by white people.

It was not immediately clear whether he was specifically accusing the Smokehouse and Grill of mistreating its workers. Catzavelos has become a notorious figure after a video went viral last month of him using the k-word to celebrate the fact that there were no black people around him on a beach holiday.

Following the release of the video‚ his family released a statement stating that Catzavelos had no operational involvement in the family business‚ and that his passive 25% share was being unwound.

WATCH LIVE | Adam Catzavelos's brother talks about THAT racist beach video

The brother of Adam Catzavelos has spoken out about the racist beach video and the impact it has had on the family. Watch Radio 702 host Eusebius ...
News
10 days ago

The Smokehouse and Grill fell under the family’s business operations. Mabunda on Thursday also demanded that employers be paid a wage not less than R4‚500 a month. Ford explained to the assembled demonstrators that he was not a director or owner of the company.

“Since the incident‚ previous directors have resigned out of the shop and have gone out completely‚” Ford told the demonstrators‚ who were not happy with his explanation.

Following a brief discussion‚ the EFF and Ford agreed that the new owners should meet the EFF on Friday morning to address the party’s demand.

Speaking after the demonstrators had left‚ Ford said Catzavelos had never been operationally involved in the restaurant.

"Following the incident‚ Adam’s brother‚ Nic‚ announced the family has relinquished the family’s shareholding in the business‚” Ford said. One of the employees of the restaurant‚ Leo Muimbu‚ said that the restaurant had closed for a week after the video was circulated.

“Nic came here and apologised to us and said he was sorry for what his brother did‚” Muimbu said. He said business had been slow since the release of the video.

READ MORE:

Kathrada Foundation condemns ANCYL executive for 'k-word outburst'

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has condemned racist remarks allegedly made by ANC Youth League eThekwini regional executive member Suzanne Govender.
Politics
11 days ago

'We are terrified': Adam Catzavelos's 'devastated' family live in fear

Parents and siblings go into hiding after death threats
News
11 days ago

'Nah Adam, we don’t buy it': Mzansi responds to Catzavelos's apology

Social media was unimpressed with Adam Catzavelos's apology for the racist beach holiday video that caused outrage this week. 
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. EFF takes aim at Joburg restaurant associated with racist Adam Catzavelos Politics
  2. There’s no peace without land‚ Mabuza tells the NCOP Politics
  3. Trollip issues brutal three-word statement against political rival in Nelson ... Politics
  4. 'You are looting poison‚' Mbalula tells community over fake food violence Politics
  5. ANC downplays fears of website being 'hacked' Politics

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X