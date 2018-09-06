Disgruntled ANC members in the Western Cape have called on the party’s deputy secretary-general‚ Jessie Duarte‚ to intervene in a bid to overturn the Cape Metro conference results.

The Cape Metro‚ known as the Dullar Omar region‚ is the biggest region in the Western Cape and holds a lot of sway over who becomes provincial leader. Last weekend‚ the region held its elective conference‚ where Xolani Sotashe was re-elected regional chairman.

The conference was a lead-up to a provincial general council‚ which is expected to elect a provincial chairman to replace Marius Fransman. Fransman was fired from the party last year following allegations of sexual harassment.

In a letter directed to Duarte as head of the ANC national dispute resolution committee‚ national officials and provincial secretary Faize Jacobs‚ the group argues that the regional conference was not properly constituted. It has also threatened the party with court action to reverse the outcome.

It says the region did not meet the required 70% threshold of branches to properly constitute a conference because some branches did not hold legal branch general meetings to elect delegates.