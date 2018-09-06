President Cyril Ramaphosa is confident that his economic plans will pull the country out of its first recession in nine years.

Speaking to journalists from the Chinese city of Hangzhou‚ where he visited e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma as he concluded his five-day visit to China‚ Ramaphosa said he was confident an economic-stimulus package he planned to announce soon would "lift the mood and investment prospects" in the country.

Ramaphosa‚ who has been in China since Saturday‚ began his visit with a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday‚ where the two discussed trade relations between South Africa and China.

The meeting was followed by the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation on Monday and Tuesday‚ which was co-chaired by Ramaphosa and Xi.

But news that the South African economy had slipped into a technical recession on Tuesday‚ after Stas SA reported that the country's Gross Domestic Product had shrunk by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2018‚ put a damper on Ramaphosa's investment drive in China.