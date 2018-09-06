Ramaphosa gives SIU green light to probe department of water and sanitation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate suspected wrongdoing by public servants and the private sector in the awarding of tenders by the national Department of Water and Sanitation.

The Presidency confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the SIU would also probe contracts involving the Ekurhuleni and eThekwini metropolitan municipalities.

“The Media‚ Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT Seta) will also be investigated for alleged maladministration in relation to the allocation of discretionary grant funding to a number of companies‚ which will themselves also be probed‚” said the Presidency.

The latest proclamations complement a number of investigations called for by Ramaphosa since his undertaking in the state of the nation address that “this is the year in which we will turn the tide of corruption in our public institutions”.