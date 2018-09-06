The ANC’s elections head‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ has asked the community of White City‚ Soweto‚ why they looted foreign-owned shops while claiming that they were selling expired and fake goods.

Mbalula visited the community on Thursday after a protest led to a violent looting spree in the area last week‚ which claimed two lives and resulted in injuries.

The protest was seemingly over allegations that foreign-owned shops were selling so-called fake foods‚ as well as food which had expired. But Mbalula said that looting a shop where such goods were allegedly sold didn’t make sense.

“You cant loot a shop where you claim people are selling expired or fake goods‚ because you are looting poison‚” he said.

Mbalula was accompanied by Gauteng economic development MEC Lebogang Maile‚ ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe and other regional and local party leaders.

He asked the community to remain vigilant against counterfeit and expired goods‚ but pleaded that they not take the law into their own hands.

“You‚ the people‚ are the first line of defence against illegal activities because you are the ones who consume dangerous products that are allegedly sold at these spaza shops.

“Our branches‚ communities and the whole of society must be able to unite and deal with that without violence‚” he said.

Mbalula said the ANC was against xenophobia and was adamant that anyone was allowed to do business provided it was legal.