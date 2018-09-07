The premier of KwaZulu-Natal should release the Moerane Commission of Inquiry report into political killings in the province and implement its recommendations‚ says the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC).

The Moerane report is expected to be released before the end of this month.

ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli told a media briefing in Durban on Friday: “The PEC has noted that the commission has long concluded its work and submitted the report to the premier [Willies Mchunu] and the fact that work in government is underway‚ including the provincial legislatures through the portfolio committee of the premier and the portfolio committee on safety and security‚ reacting to the outcome of the commission.”

Ntuli added: “The PEC came to the conclusion that it will be in the best interest of the ANC-led government and our people to ensure that the premier’s office and the premier in particular is seized with the implementation of the recommendations emanating from the work of the Moerane commission.”