Politics

Land expropriation won’t disrupt the financial sector‚ ANC tells AgriSA

07 September 2018 - 17:35 By Amil Umraw
ANC's Economic transformation chair‚ Enoch Godongwana says the ANC will expropriate property for redistribution and in certain circumstances compensation will not be paid
ANC's Economic transformation chair‚ Enoch Godongwana says the ANC will expropriate property for redistribution and in certain circumstances compensation will not be paid
Image: Arolela Guest Farm

The ANC has reiterated its position that an amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation will not disrupt the financial sector.

Speaking at a meeting with AgriSA‚ the party’s economic transformation chair‚ Enoch Godongwana said: “The banks are exposed to the tune of R160-billion to this [agricultural] sector. As we embark on this journey‚ we should not create risk in the system. That matter‚ and even in the formulation of the resolution‚ we had it in the back of our minds.”

The ANC will expropriate property for redistribution and in certain circumstances compensation will not be paid but‚ Godongwana said‚ “we are not saying in all circumstances we will not pay compensation”.

About 200 farmers were present at the meeting‚ which was held in Centurion‚ Gauteng.

The ANC’s head of elections‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ stressed that there will be no nationalisation of land - that the party would not “destroy” commerce – but “we cannot continue with land hunger”.

AgriSA reaffirmed its position that it did not support a constitutional amendment to allow for expropriation without compensation.

In a joint press statement‚ AgriSA said Section 25‚ as it currently stands‚ provides the state with the legislative powers to ensure that land reform takes place in an “orderly way”.

READ MORE:

There’s no peace without land‚ Mabuza tells the NCOP

Deputy president David Mabuza on Thursday said peace and stability was unimaginable in South Africa if land ownership remained in the hands of the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Land to be ‘demonopolised’‚ not nationalised - Mbalula

The ANC says it will not nationalise land in South Africa through expropriation without compensation.
Politics
5 hours ago

Banking and business associations warn against amending constitution for land reform

An amendment to Section 25 of the constitution has the potential to undermine all property rights‚ which could hurt the financial sector and the ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Land expropriation won’t disrupt the financial sector‚ ANC tells AgriSA Politics
  2. Parliament to debate economic recession Politics
  3. ANC in KwaZulu-Natal slams 'business bully' organisations Politics
  4. ANC in KZN pushes for report looking into political killings to be released Politics
  5. Two DA councillors jump ship to join new coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay Politics

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X