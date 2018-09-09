Politics

DA to ask Eskom for details of R33bn loan from China Development Bank

09 September 2018 - 13:43 By Ernest Mabuza
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he will submit a request to Eskom in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act to obtain the full terms and conditions of the loan agreement it signed with China Development Bank.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he will submit a request to Eskom in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act to obtain the full terms and conditions of the loan agreement it signed with China Development Bank.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he will submit a request to Eskom in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to obtain the full terms and conditions of the R33bn loan agreement the power utility recently signed with China Development Bank (CDB).

Maimane said he wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa on August 24 requesting that he table the loan agreement‚ with all its material terms and conditions‚ in the National Assembly within 14 days.

“The president has yet to do so‚” Maimane said.

Maimane said he would therefore submit a request to Eskom for the terms and conditions of this loan to be made public.

“This record needs to include the interest rates agreed to‚ repayment terms‚ guarantees‚ default terms‚ total amount payable‚ loan amount‚ total interest charged and annual percentage rate.”

Maimane said the country’s repayment liability could not remain cloaked in secrecy.

“If the president is as confident about this loan as he is about the government’s economic stimulus package‚ he should have no problem with disclosing the (terms and conditions) of the Eskom-CDB loan.”

Maimane said an Africa Confidential report published this week‚ titled ‘Bonds‚ Bills and ever bigger debts’‚ showed that the Zambian state electricity company Zesco was already in talks about a takeover from a Chinese company.

The report said the long-term outcome could be effective Chinese ownership of Zesco and potentially the biggest loss of national sovereignty since independence.

Maimane said China’s debt-trap diplomacy had already trapped the Zambian power utility and would no doubt be as ruthless with SA’s power utility if Eskom defaulted on the R33bn loan from the CDB.

Five of the worst — the SA companies that have been captured by greed

While commissions of inquiry into state capture have begun to reveal how sleazy politicians and their cronies lined their own nests at the expense of ...
Business
6 days ago

Eskom strike ends as unions accept 7.5% pay increase

Eskom has finally signed a three-year wage agreement with trade unions following three months of gruelling talks that deadlocked numerous times and ...
Business
10 days ago

Staff shedding on the way for Eskom

Power utility will have to face unions over job cuts to reduce costs
Business
1 month ago

Most read

  1. DA to ask Eskom for details of R33bn loan from China Development Bank Politics
  2. DA launches petition calling for ANC president to testify at state capture ... Politics
  3. Magashule part of secret meeting with Zuma and allies 'to chart fightback ... Politics
  4. Bill giving relief to debt-ridden poor SA's moves to National Assembly Politics
  5. Land expropriation won’t disrupt the financial sector‚ ANC tells AgriSA Politics

Latest Videos

Firefighter’s family grieve the loss of their brother, Khathutshelo Muedi
Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
X