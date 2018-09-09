ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says allegations of a plot by a group led by former president Jacob Zuma to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa “deserves urgent attention” by the ruling party’s national executive committee.

“The alleged clandestine plot‚ which regrettably includes the SG [secretary-general] comrade Ace Magashule‚ undermines the unity and renewal efforts of the ANC‚” he tweeted on Sunday.

Mthembu said the secret plot undermined efforts to fight and reverse the impacts of state capture.

The Sunday Times revealed that Zuma had held a clandestine meeting with staunch backers – including Magashule‚ former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo‚ ANC Women's League secretary-general Meokgo Matuba, and ANC Youth League KwaZulu-Natal secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo – at the Maharani hotel in Durban on Thursday.