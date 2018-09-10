Artificial Intelligence on agenda as Ramaphosa opens world telecoms conference

Latest developments in technology such as preparations for 5G networks as well as the impact and ownership of artificial intelligence (AI) will be debated at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) world conference in Durban on Monday.

The opening address at the iNkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre is scheduled to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The conference is expected to attract 7‚000 delegates including senior members of government‚ leaders of multilateral organisations‚ regulators and entrepreneurs.

This annual conference is being held on the African continent for the first time and it coincides with the centennial anniversary of Nelson Mandela‚ who was the first democratic South African president to address the ITU in 1995.

The theme for this year is “Innovation for Smarter Digital Development”.