WATCH | The ANC has no responsibility to explain Zuma's secret meeting, says Kodwa
10 September 2018 - 15:37
Head of communications in the presidency Zizi Kodwa on Monday said the ANC was not obliged to answer any questions related to a meeting that was not an ANC meeting.
This comes after the Sunday Times reported that a secret meeting was held by former president Jacob Zuma and top ANC officials to discuss a plans to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The meeting reportedly included ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, ANC Women's League secretary-general Meokgo Matuba and ANC Youth League KwaZulu-Natal secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo.
"People that were in the meeting can best explain whether it was a meeting or not," said Kodwa.
"We don't know if there was a meeting or not," he added.