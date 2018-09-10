WATCH | The ANC has no responsibility to explain Zuma's secret meeting, says Kodwa

Head of communications in the presidency Zizi Kodwa on Monday said the ANC was not obliged to answer any questions related to a meeting that was not an ANC meeting.

This comes after the Sunday Times reported that a secret meeting was held by former president Jacob Zuma and top ANC officials to discuss a plans to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The meeting reportedly included ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, ANC Women's League secretary-general Meokgo Matuba and ANC Youth League KwaZulu-Natal secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo.

"People that were in the meeting can best explain whether it was a meeting or not," said Kodwa.

"We don't know if there was a meeting or not," he added.