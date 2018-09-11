With a firearm being used to commit four out of every 10 murders in South Africa‚ the ANC caucus in Parliament wants an intensified fight against the possession of illegal guns.

The ruling party's chief whip Jackson Mthembu said the upward trajectory in the murder rate‚ which has increased by 6.9%‚ is a matter of grave concern.

The police #crimestats report states that firearms (41%) and knives (31%) are the key instruments used to commit murder.

"This demands firmer regulation in the acquisition of firearms and other harmful instruments‚" said Mthembu.

He also welcomed the announcement by minister of police Bheki Cele that a separate unit would be established to deal with cases of gender based violence‚ which continue to show "a worrying increase".