Police budget is being wasted on VIPs - Zakhele Mbhele on #CrimeStats

11 September 2018 - 11:54 By Timeslive
DA MP Zakhele Mbhele.
Image: Facebook/Zakhele Mbhele

Four more South Africans were murdered every day‚ according to the latest annual #CrimeStats‚ but the government spends R9.1m a year to protect one VIP compared with only R1‚500 per ordinary citizen – that’s you and me!

This is according to DA MP Zakhele Mbhele‚ who said that the government was more concerned with executive elite protection than providing resources to combat crime.

“…Their skewed priorities are crippling the fight against the unacceptably high levels of crime in the county.”

He said: “We know that the SA Police Service (Saps) is severely under-resourced‚ under-staffed‚ under-trained and under-equipped.

“A significant amount of what is spent on VIPs could be invested to create a professional and effective police service which can turn the tide against crime in our country.”

