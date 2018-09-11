President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that it would be his "greatest pleasure" to testify before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Ramaphosa made the undertaking while responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes after the DA recently mounted a public campaign to force Ramaphosa to appear as a witness before the commission of inquiry headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

DA MP in the NCOP Cathleen Labuschagne took up the issue with Ramaphosa during the presidential Q&A‚ and he indicated that he would "be happy" to give evidence before the Zondo Commission.

In contrast‚ former president Jacob Zuma‚ who has been directly implicated in several allegations of state capture‚ has stated that he saw no need to appear before the commission because nobody had presented enough evidence against him.

"As far as I'm concerned‚ if the Zondo Commission asked me to appear before it‚ I have no difficulty‚ I have no opposition. I will go with a great deal of pleasure before the Zondo Commission‚" said Ramaphosa.