ANC passes resolution to pay Zuma pension despite opposition objections

The ANC in Parliament has used its majority to push through a resolution to pay full retirement benefits to former president Jacob Zuma.

The retirement benefits for Zuma include an annual salary of R2.9-million which he was earning at the time of his retirement as well as medical aid for life.

The house debated the motion sponsored by ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu following a recommendation last month from the Independent Commission on the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

But all the opposition parties that spoke during the debate - the DA‚ EFF‚ COPE and the FF Plus - roundly rejected the motion‚ with the IFP coming out in favour of it.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen led the charge against the payment of post-retirement benefits to Zuma‚ saying he did not deserve his pension benefits given how he had presided over the country between 2009 and February this year.

"Haven't we paid enough for Mr Zuma already? The 10 million people who've been pushed to unemployment because of his disastrous policies have paid enough.

"This is a constitutional delinquent who's compromised the integrity of this parliament‚ the office of president and compromised the Constitution.

"Haven't we paid enough? We've built a retirement village for Mr Zuma in Nkandla‚" said Steenhuissen.