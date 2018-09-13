ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday that South Africa was a “banana republic” because it allowed foreign nationals with no legal papers to run businesses.

Mbalula was addressing people of Soweto at the Orlando Community Hall where he was giving the governing party's feedback following the violent protests and looting of foreign-owned spaza shops in White City a few weeks ago.

He said government needed to regulate foreign nationals who owned spaza shops for the sustainability of businesses owned by locals.

As things stand‚ opined Mbalula‚ the country was a "banana republic to foreign nationals"‚ whom he accused of coming into the country as political refugees only to start trading illegally.

Worse still‚ he added‚ foreign nationals who owned spaza shops were "not paying tax because they keep their money under the mattress".