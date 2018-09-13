WATCH | Fikile Mbalula blasts Lindiwe Zulu‚ says ministry is busy in Sandton while ignoring townships

ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula took a swipe at Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu on Thursday‚ accusing her of ignoring township small businesses.

Mbalula was addressing residents of Soweto at the Orlando Community Hall in the wake the violent attacks on foreign shop owners several weeks ago.

Mbalula said the small business development department was established in 2009 to address challenges such as those faced by local business owners in Soweto.