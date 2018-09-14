Ramaphosa tells diplomats land reform will be 'orderly'

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the process of land reform would take into account the interests of all South Africans and be conducted in an “orderly manner”.

Ramaphosa was addressing members of the diplomatic corps at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in Pretoria on Friday.

“You are all aware that there is national debate that is raging in a wonderful way in SA on land reform. This debate has attracted a lot of attention in our country and we have noticed that it has also drawn a lot of attention in other countries as well. The land reform process will be undertaken in an orderly manner‚ a manner that advances the interests of all our people and not just a few‚” he said.

“We will seek to ensure that‚ as we did in 1994 when we crafted our constitution‚ that we will take into account the interests of all the people of our beloved land. This process is aimed at advancing economic development in our country‚ to increase agricultural production‚ and to ensure there is food security in our country.”

Ramaphosa explained that a process of amending the constitution to more explicitly allow for the expropriation of land without compensation was underway.