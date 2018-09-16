Politics

IFP official killed in ambush

16 September 2018 - 09:22 By Timeslive
Inkatha Freedom Party.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Zakhele Mazibuko‚ from the Inkatha Freedom Party's uThukela district‚ was killed in an ambush on Sunday night‚ the IFP confirmed on Sunday.

The district's publicity secretary was attacked between Estcourt and Colenso‚ shortly after leaving a party meeting‚ said Mkhuleko Hlengwa‚ the IFP's national spokesperson.

"Heartfelt condolences to the family. #SilenceTheGuns‚" Hlengwa tweeted.

The details of the killings are still sketchy. Hlengwa said more details would be released at a later date.

While it is not yet known if the killing was politically motivated‚ KwaZulu-Natal is currently awaiting the release of the report by the Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political slayings in the province‚ which finished its work earlier this year. The commission’s report has been completed and is expected to be released by the end of the month.

