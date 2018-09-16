Life Esidimeni: DA mulls options to force Qedani Mahlangu to pay a share of R159m arbitration award for victims

The Democratic Alliance is considering legal options to ensure that former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and senior health officials are forced to pay from their own money for the Life Esidimeni compensation costs.

DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said on Sunday this followed the failure of the Gauteng provincial government to respond within 60 days to a letter he had written on July 16 to Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa to demand that they pursue legal action against those implicated in the Esidimeni tragedy so that they personally pay a share of the R159-million arbitration award to relatives of those who suffered and died.

“My letter noted that there is some urgency in this matter as action in terms of the Apportionment of Damages Act needs to take place within one year. I submitted that a period of 60 days was adequate time to take legal advice as government may see fit to commence proceedings in this matter‚ but I have not received any written response‚” Bloom said in a statement.