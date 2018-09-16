Michael Masutha: Prison department 'nerve centre' will soon be safe for staff

Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha wants his staff back at HQ as soon as possible but will not go to the courts to challenge the shutdown of the building by Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga‚ on safety grounds.

In the wake of a deadly fire in the Johannesburg city centre‚ at a building which was not up to code‚ concerns have been raised about safety in older buildings occupied by government departments. Three firefighters died while trying to extinguish the blaze.

"We cannot continue to put the lives of over 1‚000 employees at risk‚ who are expected to report to work every day in a building that is not complying to safety regulations and is non-conducive‚" Msimanga said after an inspection visit on Wednesday to the Poyntons Building in the Pretoria CBD‚ after which he announced its evacuation.