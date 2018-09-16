Minister Zweli Mkize has not taken any official overseas trips‚ ministry says

The ministry of cooperative governance and traditional affairs said on Sunday that minister Zweli Mkhize had not undertaken any official travel abroad since he had been appointed in the post.

The ministry said in a statement that it wished to correct a Sunday newspaper report that it said had claimed that Mkhize had travelled solo internationally since his appointment.

“This is factually incorrect. Dr Zweli Mkhize has not travelled in his official capacity internationally since he was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year‚” it said in a statement.

It pointed out that the report by Andisiwe Makinana in the Sunday Times had focused on travels by ministers with their spouses or family members abroad and was “supposedly based on parliamentary question from the DA”.

“The response to that question had clearly stated that the minister has not undertaken official travel outside the borders of the country.

“Any claims to the contrary are devoid of truth‚” the ministry said in a statement.