DA leader Mmusi Maimane has withdrawn his candidacy for premier of the Western Cape.

The Democratic Alliance announced on Tuesday that Maimane had informed the party's Federal Executive (FedEx)‚ which met in Cape Town‚ that he had decided to decline the request for him to stand as the DA’s candidate for premier of the Western Cape.

"This was a request that required careful consideration and consultation with the relevant party structures which made the initial request to him‚" said party spokesperson Solly Malatsi in a statement.

Malatsi said the FedEx would meet again later on Tuesday to consider which candidate in the Western Cape would be selected as the DA’s candidate for premier in the province. The party would announce the successful candidate on Wednesday.

Meanwhile‚ Community Safety MEC Dan Plato will be the next Mayor of Cape Town‚ returning to an office he occupied for two years between May 2009 and June 2011.

Malatsi said the party's selection panel for the mayoralty of Cape Town had recommended Plato following an interview process and that its decision had been ratified by FedEx on Tuesday morning.

Plato will succeed Patricia de Lille who is leaving the mayoral office at the end of October following a prolonged internal battle with the DA‚ which at times called for the intervention of the courts.

Maimane's candidacy for Western Cape premier had raised eyebrows inside and outside the DA.