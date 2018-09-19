The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has condemned the “scurrilous racist video” by convicted Durban fraudster and former local councillor Kessie Nair in which he called President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word.

Nair uploaded his rant on Tuesday‚ and the video has since gone viral. He has previously served six years in prison for corruption.

He called for Ramaphosa to be “charged for defrauding this nation‚ for oppressing this nation‚ for high treason‚ for being the source to all crime and violence and poor health care and poverty in this so-called true democracy”.

An unapologetic Nair said on Wednesday the state of the country prompted his video.