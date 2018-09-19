ANC Women's League welcomes new Cosatu president

The ANC Women’s League has applauded the election of Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi and urged other organisations to follow suit.

“Cosatu is the first alliance partner to elect a woman into the helm of the organization as the president and hopefully other alliance partners will emulate Cosatu in our lifetime‚” said the league’s secretary general‚ Meokgo Matuba.

Losi is the former Cosatu deputy president. She was elected unopposed as the first female president of the union federation on Tuesday.

Matuba said: “Losi is not just a woman but a leader in her own right who has earned her stripes in the struggle.”

She added that her election was an affirmation of women leadership and the role they played in labour unions.