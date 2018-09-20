ANC unveils North West task team - and Supra makes the cut

The ANC has announced a 32-member provincial task team to replace the disbanded provincial task team in the North West - and former premier and provincial chair Supra Mahumapelo is on the list.

However, the party has clipped Mahumapelo's wings, as he returns only as an ordinary member of the structure. His successor, Premier Job Mokgoro, was announced as convenor and Keneitswe Mosenegi as coordinator.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the move was to "strengthen the organisation" and enhance capacity ahead of the elections next year.

He, however, dodged questions about the inclusion of Mahumapelo, whose leadership had led to the provincial executive committee (PEC) being dissolved.

Magashule said the ANC had selected the best available cadres from the 120 names that were shortlisted.

"The provincial task team is expected to work with all structures of the ANC, including alliance partners, in guiding the provincial government and in building potent electioneering machinery going into 2019," said Magashule.

"The NEC agreed to set up an inclusive provincial task team that will be seized with the task of uniting the organisation and positioning it as an effective leader of society."

The complete list of the new task team is:

Jacob Mokgoro (Convenor)

Keinetswe Mosenogi (Coordinator)

Saliva Molapisi

Susan Dantjie

Gordon Keagile

Wendy Nelson

Mahloa Malaoa

Desbo Mohono

Dr Motlhabane

Linah Miga

Mpho Khunou

Asnath Molekwa

Supra Mahumapelo

Grace Moipolai

China Doduvo

Kim Medupe

Kabelo Mataboge

Lerato Teme

Sello Lehari

Rose Diphoko

Nono Maloyi

Thlapi Tsotso

Philly Mapulane

Rosho Motlalepule

Mmoloki Cwaile

Girly Nobanda

Thato Mogogodi

Ntsesang Montewa

Zacharia Tolo

Elizabeth Mabebe

Patric Chauke and

Fenny Gaolaolwa

Magashule said a team of national executive committee (NEC) deployees would assist the task team. These NEC deployees are: