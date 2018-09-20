ANC unveils North West task team - and Supra makes the cut
The ANC has announced a 32-member provincial task team to replace the disbanded provincial task team in the North West - and former premier and provincial chair Supra Mahumapelo is on the list.
However, the party has clipped Mahumapelo's wings, as he returns only as an ordinary member of the structure. His successor, Premier Job Mokgoro, was announced as convenor and Keneitswe Mosenegi as coordinator.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the move was to "strengthen the organisation" and enhance capacity ahead of the elections next year.
He, however, dodged questions about the inclusion of Mahumapelo, whose leadership had led to the provincial executive committee (PEC) being dissolved.
Magashule said the ANC had selected the best available cadres from the 120 names that were shortlisted.
"The provincial task team is expected to work with all structures of the ANC, including alliance partners, in guiding the provincial government and in building potent electioneering machinery going into 2019," said Magashule.
"The NEC agreed to set up an inclusive provincial task team that will be seized with the task of uniting the organisation and positioning it as an effective leader of society."
The complete list of the new task team is:
- Jacob Mokgoro (Convenor)
- Keinetswe Mosenogi (Coordinator)
- Saliva Molapisi
- Susan Dantjie
- Gordon Keagile
- Wendy Nelson
- Mahloa Malaoa
- Desbo Mohono
- Dr Motlhabane
- Linah Miga
- Mpho Khunou
- Asnath Molekwa
- Supra Mahumapelo
- Grace Moipolai
- China Doduvo
- Kim Medupe
- Kabelo Mataboge
- Lerato Teme
- Sello Lehari
- Rose Diphoko
- Nono Maloyi
- Thlapi Tsotso
- Philly Mapulane
- Rosho Motlalepule
- Mmoloki Cwaile
- Girly Nobanda
- Thato Mogogodi
- Ntsesang Montewa
- Zacharia Tolo
- Elizabeth Mabebe
- Patric Chauke and
- Fenny Gaolaolwa
Magashule said a team of national executive committee (NEC) deployees would assist the task team. These NEC deployees are:
- Obed Bapela (Convenor)
- Bathabile Dlamini
- Sylvia Lucas
- Zoleka Capa-Langa
- Violet Siwela
- Nkenke Kekana
- Malusi Gigaba
- Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane