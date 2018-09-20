Politics

ANC unveils North West task team - and Supra makes the cut

20 September 2018 - 16:36 By Zingisa Mvumvu
Supra Mahumapelo has been included as a member of the task team addressing challenges in the North West.
Supra Mahumapelo has been included as a member of the task team addressing challenges in the North West.
Image: Supplied

The ANC has announced a 32-member provincial task team to replace the disbanded provincial task team in the North West - and former premier and provincial chair Supra Mahumapelo is on the list.

However, the party has clipped Mahumapelo's wings, as he returns only as an ordinary member of the structure. His successor, Premier Job Mokgoro, was announced as convenor and Keneitswe Mosenegi as coordinator.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the move was to "strengthen the organisation" and enhance capacity ahead of the elections next year.

He, however, dodged questions about the inclusion of Mahumapelo, whose leadership had led to the provincial executive committee (PEC) being dissolved.

Magashule said the ANC had selected the best available cadres from the 120 names that were shortlisted.

"The provincial task team is expected to work with all structures of the ANC, including alliance partners, in guiding the provincial government and in building potent electioneering machinery going into 2019," said Magashule.

"The NEC agreed to set up an inclusive provincial task team that will be seized with the task of uniting the organisation and positioning it as an effective leader of society."

The complete list of the new task team is:

  • Jacob Mokgoro (Convenor)
  • Keinetswe Mosenogi (Coordinator)
  • Saliva Molapisi
  • Susan Dantjie
  • Gordon Keagile
  • Wendy Nelson
  • Mahloa Malaoa
  • Desbo Mohono
  • Dr Motlhabane
  • Linah Miga
  • Mpho Khunou
  • Asnath Molekwa
  • Supra Mahumapelo
  • Grace Moipolai
  • China Doduvo
  • Kim Medupe
  • Kabelo Mataboge
  • Lerato Teme
  • Sello Lehari
  • Rose Diphoko
  • Nono Maloyi
  • Thlapi Tsotso
  • Philly Mapulane
  • Rosho Motlalepule
  • Mmoloki Cwaile
  • Girly Nobanda
  • Thato Mogogodi
  • Ntsesang Montewa
  • Zacharia Tolo
  • Elizabeth Mabebe
  • Patric Chauke and
  • Fenny Gaolaolwa

Magashule said a team of national executive committee (NEC) deployees would assist the task team. These NEC deployees are:

  • Obed Bapela (Convenor)
  • Bathabile Dlamini
  • Sylvia Lucas
  • Zoleka Capa-Langa
  • Violet Siwela
  • Nkenke Kekana
  • Malusi Gigaba
  • Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

READ MORE:

Cyril Ramaphosa's veiled attack on Ace Magashule

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a swipe at ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule over rumours of his involvement in meetings to plot the ...
Politics
3 days ago

So this was the ANC's Ace candidate? It beggars belief

What did the ANC think would happen when it elected one of the principal enablers of state capture to run the organisation?
Ideas
8 days ago

Ace Magashule admits to meeting Zuma but denies plot to oust Ramaphosa

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule on Tuesday admitted to meeting former president Jacob Zuma at a Durban hotel last week but denied the meeting was ...
Politics
9 days ago

Most read

  1. DA’s Gavin Davis resigns as an MP Politics
  2. ANC unveils North West task team - and Supra is back Politics
  3. Biko's widow honoured for her activism Politics
  4. DA in NMB returns to opposition benches Politics
  5. Zuma wins crucial victory in state capture costs case South Africa

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X