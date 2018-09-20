The right hand has no idea what the left hand is up to at Luthuli House.

This was evident when the ANC on Thursday retracted a statement it had released hours earlier.

The confusion happened after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced that it would keep the repo rate unchanged.

The withdrawn statement had stated that “the ANC believes that monetary policy is critical legislative instrument in driving growth‚ creation of jobs and reduction of the capital costs in the economy”.

The governing party implored MPC members to prioritise the plight of poor South Africans whose cost of living is skyrocketing due to increased cost of food‚ fuel and electricity‚ healthcare as well as education.

The initial statement was issued by Phelisa Nkomo‚ member of the ANC communications team. But Enoch Godogwana‚ the head of the of the NEC sub-committee on economic transformation‚ issued another retracting Nkomo's statement.