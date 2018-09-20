Politics

Mongameli Bobani stays on as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay

20 September 2018 - 10:04 By TimesLIVE
Mayor Mongameli Bobani. File photo
Mayor Mongameli Bobani. File photo
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

The Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday dismissed an application by the DA and its coalition partners challenging a council decision that led to the removal of Athol Trollip as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Trollip was ousted through a motion of no confidence during a council meeting last month.

The ruling paves the way for his nemesis, the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani, to stay on as mayor of the city.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE

Bobani says budget will go to townships in Nelson Mandela Bay

The new political leadership in Nelson Mandela Bay will channel the entire budget for the next financial year to its townships and northern areas – ...
News
3 days ago

'NMB's coalition under Mongameli Bobani must have chance to prove itself'

In a surprise move likely to lessen the chances of the Democratic Alliance-led coalition retaining power in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro‚ the ...
Politics
6 days ago

Trollip issues brutal three-word statement against political rival in Nelson Mandela Bay

In what is likely one of the shortest‚ tersest political statements in recent memory‚ former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip had stinging ...
Politics
13 days ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Mongameli Bobani stays on as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Politics
  2. Julius Malema heads to court to challenge the Riotous Assemblies Act Politics
  3. Dlamini-Zuma warns of land ‘time bomb’ Politics
  4. ANC slams man who blasted Ramaphosa in k-word tirade Politics
  5. Tony Ehrenreich writes open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa: 'Stop calling us ... Politics

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X