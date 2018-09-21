Ramaphosa's economic package to focus on infrastructure development

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday moved to provide strong government leadership in the recessionary environment to stimulate the economy and create jobs.

The president announced a package of measures to act as a catalyst and draw resources from the public and private sector to revitalise the lagging economy.

Ramaphosa announced a wide range of interventions focusing on agriculture‚ tourism‚ manufacturing‚ communications and township economies - with immediate implementation and oversight from a new execution team in the presidency.

The plan will result in reprioritised expenditure and new project level funding of around R50bn‚ Ramaphosa said.

Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene will outline the final amounts involved and the specific areas to be reprioritised during the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement next month.

Ramaphosa said his plan prioritised infrastructure spending as a “critical driver of economic activity”.