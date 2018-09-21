Politics

Zuma using delaying tactics by launching bid for leave to appeal costs order‚ say opposition parties

21 September 2018 - 07:28 By Karyn Maughan
Jacob Zuma.
Jacob Zuma.
Image: Esa Alexander / Sunday Times/File photo.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers are trying to convince the high court that he did not deserve the estimated R10-million personal costs order granted against him in his disastrous state capture cases.

But opposition parties have slammed Zuma’s bid for leave to appeal as nothing more than a legally flawed attempt to delay the consequences of his own “reckless” litigation.

And the EFF and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution are both arguing that Zuma must again face a personal costs order for bringing that appeal.

“The actions of Mr Zuma‚ in playing these games of coming in and out of court… delayed the appointment of this [state capture] commission‚” Advocate Dali Mpofu argued for Cope and the UDM.

“This commission was supposed to start in November 2016. It would be all over now. We would know today who took the billions and how… that is also the unreasonable actions of an unreasonable president.”

The Pretoria High Court has reserved judgment in the case‚ which must decide whether Zuma has reasonable prospects of success in appealing the costs order made against him.The order was the first of its kind to be made against a South African head of state.

Zuma’s advocate‚ Muzi Sikhakhane‚ has argued that the former president was not “reckless” when he challenged former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s “State of Capture” report and insists those challenges were built on legitimate‚ not self-interested‚ grounds.

Zuma wins crucial victory in state capture costs case

The Pretoria High Court has granted former President Jacob Zuma the right to personally intervene in the state capture litigation – meaning he can ...
News
20 hours ago

Sikhakhane says Zuma’s failed review of Madonsela’s report was built on his concern that her remedial action - which ordered that Chief Justice Mogoeng choose the judge to head the state capture inquiry‚ rather than the president – was unconstitutional.

“Let’s forget that we don’t like him‚ he’s implicated‚ we want him to go. He [Zuma] says‚ ‘I must do this commission‚ but I want to do it right. I want to do it in such a way that‚ after spending R200-million… I want to make sure that the commission is protected from any possible constitutional challenge about how I constituted it.’”

Advocate Thabani Masuku‚ who also represented Zuma‚ argued that the former president’s legal challenge was focused on a key legal point: should the judiciary have the power to appoint a judge to head a commission of inquiry?

But advocates for the EFF‚ DA‚ Cope and UDM are completely unconvinced by that argument.

DA advocate Steven Budlender argued that Zuma’s legal challenge was manifestly pursued “in bad faith” and was a clear abuse‚ designed to protect the interests of himself‚ his son‚ Duduzane‚ and his friends‚ the Gupta family‚ all of whom are implicated in state capture.Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza‚ for the EFF‚ slammed Zuma for claiming that he was simply trying to ensure that the state capture inquiry was constitutional with his failed legal challenge.

Zuma’s claims to this effect‚ he said‚ needed to be weighed against his recent public comments that there was no such thing as state capture.

Mpofu has further argued that Zuma has “zero” prospects of success in appealing the costs order against him‚ and described his appeal bid as “limping”.

This‚ he said‚ was because Zuma himself had publicly stated in December last year that the need for a state capture inquiry to proceed was urgent.

In that statement‚ Zuma said that “the allegation that the state has been wrestled out of the hands of its real owners‚ the people of South Africa‚ is of paramount importance to me” and needed to be resolved.“He knew what is the right thing to do and he should have done it.”

READ MORE

Ajay Gupta slams Mcebisi Jonas in state capture affidavit

Ajay Gupta has accused former deputy finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas of deliberately lying at the State Capture inquiry.
News
17 hours ago

SA was on eve of a mafia state - Blade Nzimande

South African Communist Party (SACP) secretary Blade Nzimande on Tuesday called on the tripartite alliance to discuss allegations of a plot against ...
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | Collen Maine reflects on his time as president of the ANC Youth League

Outgoing ANC Youth League president Collen Maine sat down with Sunday Times political editor Sibongakonke Shoba to discuss his tenure as head of the ...
Politics
2 days ago

State capture inquiry: What was Mzwanele Manyi doing at a Standard Bank meeting?

Senior Standard Bank officials queried why Mzwanele Manyi‚ who later took over the Gupta family's media empire‚ was attending a meeting about the ...
News
3 days ago

You had your chance, Mr Zuma, now let your successors get on with it

We do not normally use this space to write letters to politicians. Today we have decided to do just that and plead with you to back off.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Read the ANC’s two statements on the Reserve Bank and make up your own mind Politics
  2. Zuma using delaying tactics by launching bid for leave to appeal costs order‚ ... Politics
  3. Mantashe hits KZN to quell anti-mining opposition Politics
  4. Cosatu president calls on women to be at the 'front ranks' of workers' struggles Politics
  5. Confusions reigns as ANC withdraws its own statement on repo rate Politics

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X