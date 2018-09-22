Maimane launches campaign with attack on 'tsotsi' government

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane lambasted the ANC on Saturday for making corruption “the new normal” and failing to punish its perpetrators.

Maimane said corruption was so bad that “tsotsis” such as Deputy President David Mabuza and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule were promoted instead of being punished.

He was addressing DA supporters during the party's 2019 election campaign launch at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown‚ Johannesburg.

“Corruption has become the new normal in government. I do not know anywhere I can say things are working‚” said Maimane.

“It is an oppressive evil [that] no one has ever been punished for corruption‚ even when facts come out such as state capture.