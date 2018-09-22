Minister Edna Molewa’s death a ‘devastating loss’ for SA and the world: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the death of minister of environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa as a "devastating loss" for the country and the world.

Molewa died at a Pretoria hospital to which she was admitted on September 8. Tourism minister Derek Hanekom had been acting in her role since then.

In a statement‚ Ramaphosa said: "This is a devastating loss to our nation and to the global community who owe a great debt of gratitude to the late Minister Molewa for her championship nationally and globally for the environmental integrity of a sustainable planet earth that can be shared and enjoyed by all nations and all people‚ rich and poor.

"Minister Molewa has distinguished herself in many capacities and causes from her contribution to our liberation to fighting for equality of women in our society. We shall miss her greatly."