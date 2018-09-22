Politics

Mmusi Maimane Western Cape candidacy debacle: now DA hunts for source of leak

23 September 2018 - 00:00 By APHIWE DEKLERK
The DA wants to find out which party member leaked information about Mmusi Maimane's candidacy for the Western Cape premiership.
Image: DONNA WATSON

DA leaders have been asked to hand over their cellphones and laptops so the party can find out how Mmusi Maimane’s intention to stand as a Western Cape premier candidate was leaked to the media.

The investigation is being headed up by the DA’s federal legal commission chair, Glynnis Breytenbach.

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela is one of the party’s leaders who was contacted. He told Sunday Times he had refused to hand over his devices.

“I take exception to being investigated for leaks,” he said.

The Sunday Times could not reach two other senior DA members who are said to have received a similar demand from Breytenbach.

While she confirmed she was heading the probe, Breytenbach would not give details.

“What kind of a banana would I be if I discussed an ongoing investigation with you?” she asked.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


