The Democratic Alliance (DA) paid tribute to the late environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa on Saturday‚ saying that during her tenure she had done great work in raising awareness around the scourge of rhino poaching.

Molewa died on Saturday‚ having been admitted to a Pretoria hospital on September 8.

“On this day‚ World Rhino Day‚ we honour her commitment to this noble cause. May her soul rest in peace‚” said DA chief whip John Steenhuisen‚ saying the DA was saddened by the news of Molewa’s death.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends‚ as well as to the African National Congress [ANC]. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time.”