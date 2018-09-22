Senzo Mchunu laments Jacob Zuma playing fast and loose with ethics

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu says Jacob Zuma was unable to distinguish right from wrong.

Mchunu says the former president repeatedly ignored advice from senior ANC leaders to steer clear of scandals that tarnished his office and the governing party during his tenure as head of state.

Mchunu, who now serves in the powerful ANC national working committee, said senior party leaders, including co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Zweli Mkhize and current KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu, had tried to convince Zuma to stay away from controversy.

“We had meetings with Zuma — myself, Zweli Mkhize and Willies Mchunu. I’ve held another meeting alone with him and the last was in October last year, where we had a good opportunity to tell him what his flaws have been.

“The meetings were about matters that we picked up, things we believed would have a negative impact on him and the ANC,” Senzo Mchunu said.

“But Zuma has of late thrown his sense of distinguishing between what is wrong or right into serious question.”

