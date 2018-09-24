Politics

24 September 2018
The late Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa. File photo.
Image: Gallo/ Beeld/Lisa Skinner

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) in the North West on Monday paid tribute to the late Edna Molewa and Morwesi Diswai.

The league said it was immensely saddened by the passing of two of its “most dedicated and loyal driving forces” who died within a day of each other.

Molewa‚ who was environmental affairs minister‚ died at the age of 61 on Saturday. Diswai passed away at the age of 67 on Friday.

The ANCWL said Molewa was “held in extremely high regard by international leaders‚ especially in the environmental fraternity” and that “her faith always led her to occupy strategic leadership roles”.

“We could never forget the leadership presence of Cde Morwesi Diswai …. She was a former regional chairperson of ANC Women’s League in Bojanala‚ and surely made meaningful inputs towards the economic development of not only women but that of the youth in the North West province‚” said Bridgette Tlhomelang‚ provincial secretary of the ANCWL in Bokone Bophirima (North West).

“The two phenomenal women whose role was to implement effective decisions that would shape the future of this country towards a non-patriarchal society will forever be honoured and remembered in our hearts‚” said the league.

“We wish their family peace and understanding in this time of grief and sorrow…. Robala mo kagisong (rest in peace)‚ mothers of the struggle‚” Tlhomelang added.

