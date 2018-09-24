ANCWL pays tribute to Edna Molewa and Morwesi Diswai

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) in the North West on Monday paid tribute to the late Edna Molewa and Morwesi Diswai.

The league said it was immensely saddened by the passing of two of its “most dedicated and loyal driving forces” who died within a day of each other.

Molewa‚ who was environmental affairs minister‚ died at the age of 61 on Saturday. Diswai passed away at the age of 67 on Friday.

The ANCWL said Molewa was “held in extremely high regard by international leaders‚ especially in the environmental fraternity” and that “her faith always led her to occupy strategic leadership roles”.