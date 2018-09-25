'ANC being led by EFF': Mbeki decries ruling party's 'divisive' land approach

Former president Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on the land question, saying the ANC has abandoned its historical values on non-racialism through its framing of the debate as one of black versus white.

Business Day established that the 30-page paper leaked from the Mbeki Foundation was an internal working paper at Mbeki Foundation and was not intended for public consumption.

The paper says communication from the ANC around the land question indicates that the ANC is no longer "a representative of the people of SA". It argues that while the land question is an imperative that should be addressed, it has to be done while simultaneously responding to the "national question", which is to unite South Africans across race and class divides.