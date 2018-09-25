Politics

'ANC being led by EFF': Mbeki decries ruling party's 'divisive' land approach

25 September 2018 - 09:05 By Natasha Marrian
Thabo Mbeki.
Thabo Mbeki.
Image: Gallo Images

Former president Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on the land question, saying the ANC has abandoned its historical values on non-racialism through its framing of the debate as one of black versus white.

Business Day established that the 30-page paper leaked from the Mbeki Foundation was an internal working paper at Mbeki Foundation and was not intended for public consumption.

The paper says communication from the ANC around the land question indicates that the ANC is no longer "a representative of the people of SA". It argues that while the land question is an imperative that should be addressed, it has to be done while simultaneously responding to the "national question", which is to unite South Africans across race and class divides.

EFF could shave 10% off ANC support base - poll

The EFF could double its support in next year’s general elections by shaving 10% off the support base of the ANC.
Politics
1 day ago

The posture of some leaders in the ANC, the paper says, mirrors more the position of the EFF than that of the governing party, which is long established through its history and its former leaders, as well as in the Freedom Charter.

The current position expressed by some leaders of the ANC on land expropriation without compensation shows that they have "accepted" to be led by the EFF on the matter.

The EFF position is a "vulgar and gross misrepresentation of the historic position of the ANC" on the national question, the paper says.

Read the full story on BusinessLIVE

MORE

Confront the past to move forward as one in SA‚ says deputy president

While calling for unity‚ Acting President David Mabuza on Monday also appealed to South Africans to address the issue of land expropriation‚ saying ...
Politics
18 hours ago

These are the women and men tasked with advising Ramaphosa on land reform

President Cyril Ramaphosa's 10-member advisory panel will see the likes of professor Ruth Hall and advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi coming together to ...
Politics
3 days ago

Dlamini-Zuma warns of land ‘time bomb’

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says denying land rights to the black majority in South Africa is a “time bomb”‚ with people’s patience on the matter “slowly ...
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'ANC being led by EFF': Mbeki decries ruling party's 'divisive' land approach Politics
  2. WATCH | EFF members disrupt Shoprite in Nelson Mandela Bay Politics
  3. Confront the past to move forward as one in SA‚ says deputy president Politics
  4. ANCWL pays tribute to Edna Molewa and Morwesi Diswai Politics
  5. EFF could shave 10% off ANC support base - poll Politics

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X