"Zenani and Zindzi‚ it is indeed shameful that we had to wait until the passing of Mam’uWinnie to recognise her for her contribution to this country’s freedom."

With these words‚ Mayor Herman Mashaba confirmed the conferring of the Freedom of the City to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at a special council sitting on Tuesday.

Mashaba‚ who knew Madikizela-Mandela in her lifetime‚ said to the late icon’s daughters: "You‚ more than most‚ know that‚ after all she had been through in her life‚ this was the least we could do to honour her memory and extend our gratitude for her many sacrifices."

He added: "This honour is long overdue."

Mashaba urged people to put aside political differences to tackle the socio-economic challenges the city and the country face.

"I fear that‚ as we continue to see each other as enemies or competitors for the scant resources available‚ we will be distracted from the bigger objective of the sort of true liberation Winnie longed for – that of political and most importantly‚ economic liberation."