Serial political party hopper Ziba Jiyane has shifted allegiance again.

Now he has gone back to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) — the party he left after a public feud with its leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi over its direction in 2005.

Jiyane confirmed on his Facebook status on Sunday that he had rejoined the IFP.

Responding to a question from Sifiso Shabalala on whether it was true that he had returned to the IFP‚ Jiyane said: “It’s true Mshengu‚ as uMntwana [Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi] said the ANC has many homes‚ one of them was built by him‚ but he was building his father Luthuli’s home.”

Jiyane was referring to the late former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli who enjoyed a good relationship with Buthelezi.

He didn't respond to queries from TimesLIVE about which branch he had joined and when‚ and what role he intended to serve in the party.

IFP MP and national spokesman Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party had heard that Jiyane had claimed he had rejoined the IFP. "When we secure the monthly reports from branches and when his name is there it will be duly noted. Nobody joins the party on Facebook. If it's true‚ Dr Jiyane will associate himself with the nearest branch as the party constitution requires."