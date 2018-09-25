WATCH | Nelson Mandela Bay council chaos as groups clash over 'new' councillor

“We urged our councillors not to act and respond. The DA were trying to provoke us.

“They were hell-bent on dissolving the council. We'll have to have strong discussions about this‚” Ndoni said.

Mayor Mongameli Bobani condemned the behaviour of the DA. He said the DA came with fewer numbers and were thus hell-bent on disrupting the meeting.

“There were decisions meant to be taken. Council business is going to continue and we'll not be held to ransom by a few. Their strategy now is to make this council ungovernable. But ours is to deliver services and no one is going to stop us‚” Bobani said.

Deputy mayor Thsonono Buyeye said on October 27‚ 2016‚ they had sat at a media conference condemning a brawl which had seen DA councillor Rano Kayser smashed across his head with a water jug.

"What we saw today was almost the very same thing that happened in 2016. It was shocking to see seasoned politicians acting in the manner they did."

Safety and security political head Litho Suka said what transpired was extreme provocation.

"It showed us there are steps to deal with safety and security. We did not want to use the long arm because we're looking at everyone's safety in the precinct."