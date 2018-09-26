Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa is on Wednesday expected to mark the 82nd birthday of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela by visiting the Brandfort home in the Free State to which she was banished by the apartheid government.

In a statement released ahead of Mthethwa's visit‚ his office reaffirmed government's commitment to restoring the house in Brandfort in the Free State‚ which was declared a national heritage site.

Mthethwa was expected to give an update on the development of the site and unveil an artistic impression of the planned project. "The Department of Arts and Culture (DAC) appointed Risimati Consulting Engineers (Pty) Ltd‚ as the new Implementing Agent on 21 November 2017. Risimati Consulting Engineers developed a detailed Project Implementation Plan (PIP) and a revised design which focuses on the restoration of the dwelling house and bombed clinic‚ converting them to interpretative spaces; and the construction of a multi-purpose centre with an internet hub and Wi-Fi facilities‚" Mthethwa's office said.

Madikizela-Mandela died at the Milpark Hospital in April after a lengthy illness.