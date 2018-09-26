Parliament suicide: Garane avoided X-ray bag check to bring gun into offices

The Department of Public Works and the police have revealed that parliament official Lennox Garane did not place his bag through an X-ray machine at one of parliamentary entrances when he arrived for work on Friday September 14.

Garane committed suicide when he shot himself in his locked office later that morning.

The police officer stationed at that entrance was served with a suspension notice the following day and is facing a disciplinary process by the police. Police found that the officer contravened the static protection standard operating procedure by allowing Garane to gain access to the building without screening the bag.

Police and public works documents presented to a joint meeting of the public works and police portfolio committees show that Garane‚ who worked at Parliament’s international relations unit‚ arrived at the 90 Plein Street building and entered the access control area at the basement.

“He showed his permit in the direction of the SAPS static protector and walked through without placing his bag through the X-ray machine‚” reads a police document.