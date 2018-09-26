He told the court that he knew for a fact that Ramaphosa had not filed any statement against Nair.

Nair - who served six years in prison for corruption and claims to have once been a member of the notorious 26s prison gang - has been charged with seven counts of crimen injuria and two counts of incitement for his widely circulated racist rant on video and social media posts.

In the video he calls for Ramaphosa to be charged for defrauding the nation‚ for oppressing the nation‚ for high treason‚ for "being the source [of] all crime and violence and poor healthcare and poverty in this so-called true democracy”.

In a written post‚ Nair says: “Let me go down in history‚ becoming the first and last man to called (sic) the number one citizen‚ the state president” the k-word.

“Achieved my goal‚ now I’m ready to die‚ for my intended message is public knowledge.

“Tuma Mena (sic) [to] Westville Prison‚” he added.

Nair intended to apply for bail on Wednesday. However the state brought an application for him to be sent for mental observation at the Fort Napier hospital for 28 days.

Bhartu told the court that the district surgeon who had assessed Nair shortly after his arrest recommended that he be sent for mental observation.

Dr Shikar Bhagwandeen said in his affadivit that Nair did not display signs of mental illness but that he was delusional. He said the video was not preconceived and during his assessment‚ Nair acknowledged that it was inappropriate.